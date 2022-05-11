Gulf Chamber Membership Spotlight

𝗩𝗜𝗣 𝗠𝗘𝗠𝗕𝗘𝗥 𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗧𝗟𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗧
BlueWater Outriggers is located on the beautiful gulf coast of Florida, in Port St. Joe, just 30 miles east of Panama City, 20 miles west of Apalachicola and 100 miles from the capitol in Tallahassee.
Their 13,000 sq ft store carries everything you need for freshwater or saltwater fishing, from live bait to a large assortment of fishing lures. From snorkeling equipment to beach accessories. They carry all types of PENN Gold series reels and a wide variety of kayak equipment.
Whether you are fishing the inland lakes and rivers, surf-fishing, or heading off shore, going turkey or deer hunting, THEY HAVE EVERYTHING YOU NEED FOR YOUR OUTDOOR ADVENTURE!
BlueWater Outriggers
121 W Highway 98, Port St. Joe, FL
(
850) 229-1100
Open 7 Days a Week - 6:00 am to 6:00 pm ET
Web Store: (
850) -229-6100
No comments:
Post a Comment