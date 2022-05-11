Wednesday, May 11, 2022

Gulf Chamber Membership Spotlight

✨ 𝗩𝗜𝗣 𝗠𝗘𝗠𝗕𝗘𝗥 𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗧𝗟𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗧 ✨

Whether you’re searching for your dream home 🏡, land or preparing to sell your current home, turn to Rish Real Estate Group; they will help you land the perfect property or list your current home for the best possible price!

As a third-generation family business with decades of combined experience, Rish Real Estate Group offers extensive knowledge of the Florida Gulf Coast real estate market. 

Whether you’re buying, selling or looking for land to build a custom home, their professional team of REALTORS® will guide you through the process every step of the way to ensure your real estate transaction is seamless and stress-free.

READY TO MAKE YOUR REAL ESTATE DREAMS A REALITY?
Discover the difference with a Rish Real Estate Group REALTOR®!

𝗥𝗶𝘀𝗵 𝗥𝗲𝗮𝗹 𝗘𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗽
📍 155 West Highway 98, Port St. Joe, Florida 32456
☎️ Office: 850-229-1500 | Mobile: 850-340-1270

BlueWater Outriggers is located on the beautiful gulf coast of Florida, in Port St. Joe, just 30 miles east of Panama City, 20 miles west of Apalachicola and 100 miles from the capitol in Tallahassee.

Their 13,000 sq ft store carries everything you need for freshwater or saltwater fishing, from live bait to a large assortment of fishing lures. From snorkeling equipment to beach accessories. They carry all types of PENN Gold series reels and a wide variety of kayak equipment.

Whether you are fishing the inland lakes and rivers, surf-fishing, or heading off shore, going turkey or deer hunting, THEY HAVE EVERYTHING YOU NEED FOR YOUR OUTDOOR ADVENTURE!

BlueWater Outriggers
📍 121 W Highway 98, Port St. Joe, FL
📞 (850) 229-1100
Open 7 Days a Week - 6:00 am to 6:00 pm ET
Web Store: 📞 (850) -229-6100

📣PREMIER MEMBER SPOTLIGHT 📣

At Capital City Bank, they offer a full range of products and services to meet their clients’ financial needs. They strive to create personal relationships with each of their clients and partner with them to discover the solutions that are right for them.

Just like the clients they serve, their associates call our communities home, and they are proud of their heritage as your hometown bank.
Join Capital City Bank and let them help you with your all your banking needs.

Capital City Bank
📍 150 Avenue A, Port Saint Joe
📞 (850) 229-8282
CHAMBER EVENTS 2022

 
Wheels on Williams
Third Thursday
May - June – July
 
Scallop Festival
September 3-4, 2022
 
PortOberfest
September 24, 2022
 
Forgotten Music Festival
(Sponsored by The Gulf County Chamber of Commerce)
October 8-9, 2022
 
Shop Gulf Saturday
November 26, 2022

Joe Whitmer
Executive Director
 
Gulf County Chamber of Commerce
321B Reid Ave
Port St Joe, FL
850-227-1223 Office
