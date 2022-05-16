Franklin County Commissioners have approved an ordinance addressing the need for code enforcement in the county.
Earlier this month the board held a public hearing on the issue, creating the process for people to report complaints and for the county to address them.
Under the ordinance, the public can now submit a concern or complain to the county by going to the county website at Franklincountyflorida.com.
They will also accept e-mails or telephone calls.
There will be a dedicated county staff member responsible for receiving, verifying , and tracking all complaints.
Once the county determines that a complaint is valid, the responsible party will be notified of their violation.
If the responsible party fails to comply, either by ignoring or refusing to respond to the violation notification, the matter will be sent to a Magistrate for a ruling.
Based on the magistrate's ruling, the county will proceed with enforcement.
Commissioners also said they would look at hiring a code enforcement officer during this year's budget hearings.
