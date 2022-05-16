If you’re interested in hunting deer or wild hog this fall and winter at a Florida wildlife management area or national wildlife refuge, make plans to apply for quota, special-opportunity and national wildlife refuge hunt permits.
The phase I application period opened Sunday and runs through June 15th.
You can apply at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com or in person at a license agent or tax collector’s office.
Make sure you check out the fall quota hunt options at the newest Wildlife Management Area: Tate’s Hell – St. James Island Unit in Franklin County.
The FWC s offering quota hunt permits for deer, wild turkey and wild hog.
This new 8,182-acre area in Franklin County will also offer opportunities to hunt small game and migratory birds during statewide seasons without a quota permit.
