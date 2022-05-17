Getting Out and seeing cars in Gulf County

Plan to be on Williams Avenue, in Port St. Joe, Florida this 𝗧𝗛𝗨𝗥𝗦𝗗𝗔𝗬, 𝗠𝗔𝗬 𝟭𝟵 - 𝟱:𝟯𝟬-𝟴:𝟯𝟬 𝗽𝗺 𝗘𝗧
for a fun FREE and family friendly afternoon!
Come and enjoy the wheels, grab a bite from some of the best food trucks in the region, mingle with your friends and experience downtown Port St. Joe in a unique setting!
Want to show off YOUR wheels?
Do you have a beautiful boat, creative cart, wrapped work truck or customized car!
If it is interesting and has a set of wheels,
we want to see it!
We look forward to seeing you there!!
Please note: William Avenue will be closed between Third and Fourth Street beginning at 4:30 pm May 19 for this event.
