Tuesday, May 17, 2022

Getting Out and seeing cars in Gulf County

The second 2022 Wheels on Williams will be this week!

Plan to be on Williams Avenue, in Port St. Joe, Florida this 𝗧𝗛𝗨𝗥𝗦𝗗𝗔𝗬, 𝗠𝗔𝗬 𝟭𝟵 - 𝟱:𝟯𝟬-𝟴:𝟯𝟬 𝗽𝗺 𝗘𝗧
for a fun FREE and family friendly afternoon!

Come and enjoy the wheels, grab a bite from some of the best food trucks in the region, mingle with your friends and experience downtown Port St. Joe in a unique setting!

Want to show off YOUR wheels?

Do you have a beautiful boat, creative cart, wrapped work truck or customized car!

If it is interesting and has a set of wheels,
we want to see it!

Register today https://bit.ly/3LmbsAC

We look forward to seeing you there!!

Please note: William Avenue will be closed between Third and Fourth Street beginning at 4:30 pm May 19 for this event.




