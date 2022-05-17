The Apalachicola Area Historical Society is seeking financial assistance from the public for the preservation of the Chestnut Street Cemetery in Apalachicola.
The oldest tombstone in the cemetery dates from 1831 with approximately 540 marked graves located in the cemetery, with many more unmarked.
In 2016 the Historical Society created a Historic Preservation Plan for the Chestnut Street Cemetery" and are currently seeking a 125,000 dollar state grant to fund it.
The deadline to apply for that funding in June the 1st.
However, 25% of of total project funds must come from the local community.
Anyone who would like to either contribute directly, or make a pledge which is only applied if the grant is funded should contact the Apalachicola Area Historical Society at soon as possible.
The easiest way is to text 850-323-2305 and you will be contacted.
No comments:
Post a Comment