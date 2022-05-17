Upcoming Lecture at Gulf Specimen

Gulf Specimen is hosting a new lecture on Florida Rivers with Doug Alderson. Doug Alderson is a photographer and author of several books and resides locally in Tallahassee.
The free lecture is THIS Saturday, May 21st from 1-3pm in our Anne Rudloe Marine Science Center. The lecture will be approximately 1 hour followed by a tour of our aquarium! It is completely open to the public, all ages welcome!
His topic is as follows:
"Imagine gliding along a clear watercourse beneath a leafy canopy of maple, cypress, and gum. The current swirls eelgrass in undulating patterns as schools of silvery mullet shoot past. Ahead, a manatee’s snout breaks the surface in a loud whoosh, its gray body lumbering slowly along and showing little fear as you pass by. A red-shouldered hawk cries and soars over treetops while a black anhinga stretches long wings to dry while perched on a cypress knee. Florida’s rivers are steeped in natural and cultural history. They are avenues through time, and they are showcases for natural beauty, birds, and other wildlife. In this program, author Doug Alderson will show photos and share stories from his latest all-color book, Florida’s Rivers: A Celebration of Over 40 of the Sunshine State’s Dynamic Waterways, emphasizing why our rivers are to be enjoyed, protected, and restored."
