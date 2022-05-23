Franklin
County Commissioners have agreed to move forward with the design phase of the
Alligator Point Beach Nourishment Project.
The
beach project is proposed to be 1.3 mile in length, centered on the old KOA,
which is now county owned property.
The
project is designed to help protect the section of Alligator Drive and Chip
Morrison Drive that is subject to storm damage.
Beach
construction will cost an estimated $10 million dollars.
Sand
to build up the beach would be taken from an existing site offshore.
Last
week the board agreed to work with a company called MRD Associates for coastal
consulting services which will include conducting surveys, preparing a design,
obtaining regulatory permits and investigating possible funding sources which
could include a Municipal Services Taxing Unit.
The
county is not obligated to move forward on the project if it decides that the
costs are too high.
