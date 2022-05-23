Monday, May 23, 2022

Franklin County Commissioners have agreed to move forward with the design phase of the Alligator Point Beach Nourishment Project.

The beach project is proposed to be 1.3 mile in length, centered on the old KOA, which is now county owned property.

The project is designed to help protect the section of Alligator Drive and Chip Morrison Drive that is subject to storm damage.

Beach construction will cost an estimated $10 million dollars.

Sand to build up the beach would be taken from an existing site offshore.

Last week the board agreed to work with a company called MRD Associates for coastal consulting services which will include conducting surveys, preparing a design, obtaining regulatory permits and investigating possible funding sources which could include a Municipal Services Taxing Unit.

The county is not obligated to move forward on the project if it decides that the costs are too high.



