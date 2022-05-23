This
week is National Safe Boating week – and state officials are urging boaters to
stay safe on the waters this summer.
Florida
leads the nation with over 1 million registered vessels across the state and is
known as a prime boating spot for residents and visitors.
Unfortunately,
each year Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers respond to
far too many tragic boating accidents that could have been prevented.
In
2020 there were 836 reported boating accidents in Florida waters leading to 79
deaths.
Franklin
County had 5 boating accidents which led to 2 injuries and over 43 thousand
dollars in property damage.
Gulf
County also saw 5 boating accidents in 2020 with 1 fatality and 2 injuries and
Wakulla County had 10 boating accidents leading to 5 injuries.
44%
of boating accidents in Florida were due to the operator’s inattention or
failing to maintain a proper lookout.
The
leading cause of death in fatal boating accidents was drowning with 42
fatalities in 2020.
Of
the drowning victim s, 88% were not wearing a life jacket.
Alcohol
or drug-use is reported to have played a role in 23% of boating fatalities .
76%
of the victims of fatal boating accidents in 2020 were men, 60% were age 36 or
older and 75% of all vessels involved in fatal accidents in 2020 were 21 feet
in length or less.
