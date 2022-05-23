Monday, May 23, 2022

This week is National Safe Boating week – and state officials are urging boaters to stay safe on the waters this summer.

Florida leads the nation with over 1 million registered vessels across the state and is known as a prime boating spot for residents and visitors.

Unfortunately, each year Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers respond to far too many tragic boating accidents that could have been prevented. 

In 2020 there were 836 reported boating accidents in Florida waters leading to 79 deaths.

Franklin County had 5 boating accidents which led to 2 injuries and over 43 thousand dollars in property damage.

Gulf County also saw 5 boating accidents in 2020 with 1 fatality and 2 injuries and Wakulla County had 10 boating accidents leading to 5 injuries.

44% of boating accidents in Florida were due to the operator’s inattention or failing to maintain a proper lookout.

The leading cause of death in fatal boating accidents was drowning with 42 fatalities in 2020.

Of the drowning victim s, 88% were not wearing a life jacket. 

Alcohol or drug-use is reported to have played a role in 23% of boating fatalities .

76% of the victims of fatal boating accidents in 2020 were men, 60% were age 36 or older and 75% of all vessels involved in fatal accidents in 2020 were 21 feet in length or less. 



