St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the Week

Hi, I'm Patches! I am a 6-7 year old 58 pound mixed breed. I am the sweetest girl you will ever meet! I love playing with toys and treats. I would be perfectly content laying on the couch with you or snuggling in the bed! I am fine with other dogs and don't seem to care about cats. Come by the shelter to meet me and all of my friends!
You'll find the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port St. Joe
Call: 850-227-1103
info@sjbhumanesociety.org
