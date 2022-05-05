Franklin County commissioners on Tuesday approved a resolution recognizing workers at Weems Memorial Hospital as part of National Hospital Week.
National Hospital week runs May 8th through the 14th; The first National Hospital Day was established in 1921 as a way to encourage community members to support hospitals after the Spanish flu outbreak in 1918.
The resolution was introduced by Weems CEO David Walker who said recognition should go to all hospital staff, including those who work at the Weems clinics in Apalachicola and Carrabelle and those on the ambulance staff.
He said they all work together to provide quality, compassionate, cost effective and convenient health care to Franklin County residents and visitors.
He added that during the COVID pandemic, Weems Staff proved that they are essential workers and health care heroes.
Weems Hospital has been serving Franklin County for over 63 years, and because of that, Mister Walker Walker did mention one employee by name.
Miss Lily Mills has been working at Weems hospital for 50 years serving the people of Franklin County.
