NOAA Fisheries FishNews – May 5, 2022

Highlights
NOAA Fisheries is recommending roughly $6.2 million in funding for state and tribal projects through its Species Recovery Grants Program. Around $3.6 million in funding is proposed for 12 new awards to eight states, one territory, and one federally recognized tribe. Another $2.6 million will support the continuation of 13 multi-year projects that were approved in prior grant cycles.
Participants discussed climate change, ocean uses, recreational data, and management at the 2-day summit.
NOAA Fisheries announces $11.87 million in grant funding for the promotion, development, and marketing of U.S. fisheries.
NOAA Fisheries and the U.S. Department of State are hosting the first ever joint International Council for the Exploration of the Sea (ICES) and the North Pacific Marine Science Organization (PICES) Annual Science Conference October 23–27th, 2023, in Seattle, Washington. ICES and PICES are both key living marine science organizations driving research and policy in the North Atlantic and North Pacific respectively. While the U.S. regularly hosts annual conferences for both organizations, this will be the first time a host country has combined the two, providing a unique opportunity to fuel collaboration and innovation across oceans, science, and communities to further key global fisheries science goals important to NOAA, ICES, PICES, and the international living marine science community.
Alaska
The lancetfish is one of the stranger fish found in Alaska marine waters. Here are some interesting facts about this unusual fish.
NOAA’s Ocean Guardian Program works with schools throughout the country to promote the conservation of local watersheds, the ocean, and national marine sanctuaries. Each school creates local projects to create environmentally sustainable events and programs that benefit the community and our planet.
NOAA’s Alaska Region has already received reports that harbor seal pups have arrived. Pupping season is typically between May and July, but each year a few pups arrive earlier. During the pupping and nursing season, mother harbor seals will leave their pups on shore for extended periods while they hunt and forage. These pups are usually not abandoned, but just resting.
West Coast
The Hood River Canal Bridge is a major source of mortality for migrating steelhead smolts, according to new research in the peer-reviewed journal Ecosphere by NOAA Fisheries Northwest Fisheries Science Center scientists and the non-profit Long Live the Kings. Approximately half the smolts tracked by researchers died attempting to get past the bridge or soon after.
Pacific Islands
NOAA is prohibiting wire leaders in the Hawaiʻi deep-set longline fishery. The measure is estimated to increase the survival of threatened oceanic whitetips by more than 30 percent.
NOAA Fisheries is implementing longline gear and operational requirements to increase the survival of hooked oceanic whitetip sharks, effective May 31, 2022. This final rule prohibits the use of steel wire leaders within 1 meter of any hook deployed in the Hawaii deep-set longline fishery. In addition, this rule will require fishermen, with limited exceptions, to remove trailing gear from any oceanic whitetip sharks caught in longline fisheries operating under the Fishery Ecosystem Plan for Pelagic Fisheries of the Western Pacific, including the Hawaii deep-set and shallow-set longline fisheries and American Samoa longline fishery.
Southeast
Managing a fishery isn’t just about the fish; it’s also about the people who depend on having a healthy population of fish. Whether for food, recreation, income, or to support a healthy ecosystem as a whole, it’s important to understand how all of these objectives are interconnected.
New England/Mid-Atlantic
In a new study, scientists have answered a nagging question about research survey data used in stock assessments for Gulf of Maine Atlantic cod. The study suggests that lower abundance, rather than fish evading trawl gear, is the reason our bottom trawl survey seldom catches large cod in the area.
Upcoming Deadlines
May 6: Deadline to comment on Draft NOAA Fisheries and Bureau of Ocean Energy Management Federal Survey Mitigation Implementation Strategy.
USDA DEADLINES
May 6: Grant applications due for Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program (seafood is eligible).
May 16: Applications due for Farmers Market Promotion Program grants.
May 16: Applications due for Local Food Promotion Program grants.
May 16: Applications due for Regional Food System Partnerships grants.
May 16: Public comments due for Competition in Food Retail and Distribution Markets and Access for Agricultural Producers and Small and Mid-sized Food Processors.
June 17: Applications due for Local Food for Schools Cooperative Agreement Program grants.
Upcoming Events
June 7–9: Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council meeting in Riverhead, New York.
June 7–14: Pacific Fishery Management Council meeting in Vancouver, Washington.
June 13–17: South Atlantic Fishery Management Council meeting in Key West.
June 21–24: Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council meeting in Fort Myers, Florida.
June 21-24: Western Pacific Fishery Management Council Meeting (virtual)
June 28–30: New England Fishery Management Council meeting in Portland, Maine.
Oct 23–27, 2023: ICES PICES Science Conference
