The Coastal Conservation Association Florida, this week joined Duke Energy Florida, in partnership with the Mexico Beach Artificial Reef Association, to deploy four 38,000-pound and four 5,000-pound high-quality concrete reef modules off the coast of Mexico Beach to create the artificial “Duke Energy/CCA Florida Reef.”
The eight reef modules were deployed by Walter Marine at a pre-permitted site known for attracting red and gray snapper, amberjack, king mackerel, Spanish mackerel, gag grouper, and cobia.
The reef structures, ranging in height from 8 to 25 feet, provide greater habitat diversity, while attracting vast species of fish and appealing to recreational anglers.
The reef site is located offshore 11 miles west of Mexico Beach.
