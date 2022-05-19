Franklin County has awarded the bid for repairs to Island View Park just east of Carrabelle to North Florida Construction.
The Company was the only one to bid on the project at a cost of abut 1.6 million dollars.
The project is being funded primarily through FEMA, though Franklin County will have to cover 12 and a half percent of the cost.
The cost to rebuild the park includes about $421,000 for mitigation work to make the park more resilient to damage from future storms.
Some of the specified mitigation work will include the replacement of the solid composite decking on the terminal with flow through decking, the addition of stainless steel pipes inside the hollow composite handrail posts, and the installation of 400 linear feet of 12’ deep sheet piles along the waterside of the sidewalk.
The state of Florida spent over a million dollars to build Island View Park, which provided beautiful views of the water as well as piers and kayak launches ,a central plaza and a concrete parking area.
The park had been open to the public for less than 2 months when Hurricane Michael destroyed it in October of 2018.
