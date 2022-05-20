Friday, May 20, 2022

Getting Out in Gulf County

Exploring the themes and techniques of fiber art, our Fantastic Fibers Show/Exhibit celebrates the heritage of the past as well as all the ways artists of today are taking these age-old art forms to a new level.

What is Fiber Art?

Fiber art is an art that incorporates natural or man-made fibrous materials which can be made into art. This may include but is not limited to wall hangings, tapestries, and objects that are braided, coiled, knotted, knitted, twined, or wrapped. Fabrics are also fiber, some are hand-dyed and manipulated into works of art, some into wearable art, incorporating thread, yarn, string, rope, felt, leather, and even beads. Basket weaving is also a form of fiber art and artists might use such items as leaves, plant stems, grasses, and bark. Papermaking is another form of fiber art using organic materials as well as recycled papers and fabrics. Any of these works of art may be two or three-dimensional.
Port St Joe Salt Air Farmers Market
SATURDAY, MAY 21, 2022
City Commons Park Port St Joe FL
Port St Joe Salt Air Farmers Market is an open-air market offering: Arts and Crafts, Seasonal Produce, Fresh Shrimp, Grass fed beef and free-range pork. Music starts at 11:00 am. Vendors may vary.
Special Exhibit for May 3 - June 4: 
﻿The Philippines Campaign

Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum in Carrabelle is presenting a special exhibit on the Philippines campaign. This exhibit will open Tuesday, May 3 and will be on display at the museum until Saturday, June 4.

The museum is open every Tuesday through Saturday from 11 am to 5 pm.

There is no charge for admission, but donations are gladly accepted.
Chambers of FL Health Care



﻿Joe Whitmer
Executive Director
 
Gulf County Chamber of Commerce
321B Reid Ave
Port St Joe, FL
850-227-1223 Office
Gulf County Chamber of Commerce | 308 Reid Ave Port St Joe, FL 32456


