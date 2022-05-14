FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Jay jay is a 9 month old, female, Walker Hound/Boxer mix. She is a happy and energetic youngster who we are told loves to sing. She is particularly fond of Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande. Jay Jay is housebroken, loves toys and loves to run so will need plenty of outdoor space. Looking for an exercise buddy? She might be the one for you!
We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.
Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.
