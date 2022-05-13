Franklin County is starting its annual budget process.
The board agreed last week to send budget letters to all county departments and constitutional offices telling them to prepare and submit their proposed budgets for the next fiscal year.
The letter requests that all budget requests be kept to the minimum needed so that departments can operate while still providing the same level of services.
Commissioners are concerned that the budget process will be faced with uncertainty over the long-term financial impacts of supply chain delays and inflation.
The county will also have to fund the second year of the 5 year county-wide pay plan that took effect last year.
Departments with long term capital improvement needs in excess of $15,000 are being asked to outline those needs separately from the budget request.
Budget proposals have to submitted to the county by June the 15th.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment