Friday, May 13, 2022

Things to do this weekend in Franklin County!

Another full weekend of activities! For a full list of events in the area go to Events - Apalachicola - St. George Island Florida (apalachicolabay.org)
Highlighted Events
1ST ANNUAL SHRIMP FEST
May 14th 11:00-5:00pm

This family and community-oriented festival will be a one-day event offering patrons great outdoor musical entertainment, a fairway of games for the children sponsored by the Forgotten Coast Parrothead Club, and the chance to dine on the freshest and most delicious local shrimp dishes.
Musical entertainment will be provided by two awesome acts. Local favorites, Hot Mess with special guest JB Babich, will start the day with their blend of Zydeco Swamp Pop and the legendary, Bill Wharton, a.k.a “The Sauce Boss”, will be headlining this year’s festival.

Tickets for the event will be $5.00 and are available online now at www.sgishrimpfest.com or in person at the Lighthouse Gift Shop. Children four years of age and under are free but still require the “purchase” of a free ticket for entry.

IF THIS HOUSE COULD TALK
May 7th-21st

What if the houses in Apalachicola could talk? What stories would they tell? The Apalachicola Area Historical Society invites you to come find out, by viewing storyboards posted in front of about 30 homes and businesses between Saturday, May 7 and Saturday, May 21.

The storyboards, created by property owners, give historical facts and stories of past residents and neighborhood events.
Maps will be available online, on Facebook, and in hard copy format throughout town. Properties cannot be entered, but storyboards will be out in front at all participating locations. Please contact Pam Richardson at the historical society at (850) 653-1700 for details.



BENEFIT CAR SHOW & LOW COUNTRY BOIL
May 14th 9am-3pm

Forgotten Coast Cruisers present a benefit car show and low country boil! Located at riverfront park on May 14th 9am-3pm.
  • 50/50 drawing
  • Awards for Top 20 People’s Choice
  • Award for Best in Show
  • Special Award given as well
  • All proceeds benefit the Franklin County Schools Class of 2022 Project Graduation
Registration will be the day of the show. Any questions contact Jessica at 850-323-0325

Artists’ Reception to Benefit ECCC at Live Oak Gallery
May 14th 4-7pm

At the Live Oak Gallery, 156 Market Street in Apalachicola. Enjoy beer, wine and light bites with the artists, and wander the gallery to view their latest paintings…you may just discover the perfect artwork for yourself or for someone else. And you can feel good about purchasing it, because a portion of the proceeds from the evening’s sales will benefit Elder Care Community Council of Franklin County. 
ECCC continues to serve 120 meals five days a week!
The Turtle Pond Painters that are supporting this show are: Bunnie Ison, Ed Springer, Holly Brown, Lynn Wilder, Pam Corcoran, Peg Brown and Tara Roberts. Three accomplished guest artists who have led workshops for the group will also have paintings on display, including pastel painter, Barbara Noonan, and plein air painters, Cory Wright and Jeanette Herron. The show also features photographs from Creighton Brown of Turtle Pond Farm in Apalachicola. We hope to see you there!
