Things to do this weekend in Franklin County!

Artists’ Reception to Benefit ECCC at Live Oak Gallery
May 14th 4-7pm
At the Live Oak Gallery, 156 Market Street in Apalachicola. Enjoy beer, wine and light bites with the artists, and wander the gallery to view their latest paintings…you may just discover the perfect artwork for yourself or for someone else. And you can feel good about purchasing it, because a portion of the proceeds from the evening’s sales will benefit Elder Care Community Council of Franklin County.
ECCC continues to serve 120 meals five days a week!
The Turtle Pond Painters that are supporting this show are: Bunnie Ison, Ed Springer, Holly Brown, Lynn Wilder, Pam Corcoran, Peg Brown and Tara Roberts. Three accomplished guest artists who have led workshops for the group will also have paintings on display, including pastel painter, Barbara Noonan, and plein air painters, Cory Wright and Jeanette Herron. The show also features photographs from Creighton Brown of Turtle Pond Farm in Apalachicola. We hope to see you there!
