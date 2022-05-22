FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Chester
is a 1 yr old, 17 lb Chihuahua/Terrier mix. He is a spunky, happy and
entertaining little guy who thinks he is big and bad around large dogs. This
cutie will do well in an active home but young children wouldn’t be a good fit.
Looking for a pint size companion? Chester may be your boy!
We are always looking for
people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for
various needs.
Any time
you can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the
Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon
to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.
