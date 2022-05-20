Wakulla County is looking for citizens who would serve on their Affordable Housing Citizens Advisory Task Force.
The Task Force is a decision-making committee that has the responsibility to review affordable housing incentives available within the county and to make recommendations concerning those incentives to the Board of County Commissioners
All members must be residents of the unincorporated County, which means citizens residing in the City of St. Marks and the City of Sopchoppy are not eligible.
None of the members can be elected officials.
They are seeking at least 8 volunteers for the group.
People interested in serving should submit a cover letter stating their interest in serving on the Affordable Housing Citizens Advisory Task Force no later than May the 25th.
You can get more information about the Affordable Housing Citizens Advisory Task Force on-line at www.mywakulla.com.
