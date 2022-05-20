The 2022 Lionfish Challenge kicks off today.
Lionfish are a nonnative, invasive species that threaten Florida’s native saltwater fish and wildlife.
They were introduced into Florida waters in the late 1980s but their population has boomed in recent years – and that is causing real problems for native species in Florida waters.
The Lionfish challenge rewards divers and fishermen with prizes for removing as many lionfish as they can.
This year’s Challenge will run from May 20th through September the 6th.
This summer-long tournament is open to everyone and is completely free to enter.
Participants in last year’s Challenge harvested over 21,000 lionfish from Florida waters and they hope to beat that number again this year.
Participants can win gear and other cool prizes.
The participants who remove the most lionfish in the recreational and commercial categories will be crowned the 2022 Recreational Lionfish King or Queen and the Commercial Champion.
To learn more about the 2022 Lionfish Challenge or to sign up, go online to FWCReefRangers.com.
