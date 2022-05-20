The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's scallop sitter program begins in June and there is still some time to sign up if you want to take part.
The Scallop Sitter program is part of a 10-year effort to restore bay scallops in Florida’s Panhandle by allowing volunteers to monitor and maintain wild and hatchery-raised scallops which grow in cages in the bays in Gulf, Franklin and Bay counties.
The cages protect scallops from predation and increase the number of offspring produced, increasing the population size over time.
Volunteers can help by volunteering to become a ‘scallop-sitter’ and maintain your own cage with scallops.
Cages can be placed either on your own private dock or in the bay using a boat or kayak.
FWC will provide cages, scallops, and training.
To take part you need to have access to the Bays either through a private dock, boat or kayak.
You have to be able to clean scallop shells once a month and you have to attend or watch FWC’s Scallop Restoration Workshop on-line.
Franklin County's workshop will be held on June the 2nd and Gulf County's will be held on June the 9th.
You can register on-line at
Franklin County https://bit.ly/franklinscallopsitter22
Gulf County https://bit.ly/gulfscallopsitter22
