Getting Out in Gulf County

Manatees! With Joseph Tallant
FRIDAY, MAY 27, 2022 @4pm
Forgotten Coast Sea Turtle Center

Join us at the Forgotten Coast Sea Turtle Center on Friday, May 27th at 4:00 p.m. ET to learn about manatees! Our speaker is Port St. Joe Local Joseph Tallant - he is a Biological Science Technician for U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service and works at the Crystal River National Wildlife Refuge Complex. He and his team manage 5 refuges in central Florida, which includes Three Sisters Springs. Manatees use these springs as winter habitats to protect themselves from cold stress. Join Joseph to learn more about the refuge system and manatee biology and conservation.
John C. Gainous VFW Post 10069 will hold the Memorial Day Memorial Service for our fallen Brothers and Sisters at The Honor Walk in Veterans Memorial Park on Monday May 30, 2022, at 1100 hours Eastern Daylight Time.

It is a true honor to show our respect and gratitude to those who have served and made many great sacrifices for our country, freedom, and our way of life.

Please plan to attend.

There will be hot dogs and hamburgers served at the post home in Highland View starting at 1300 hours EDT.

The Post will not open till 1200 hours EDT to allow all our members to attend the service and show reverence and respect to those who have sacrificed for all of us.
Special Exhibit for May 3 - June 4: 
﻿The Philippines Campaign

Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum in Carrabelle is presenting a special exhibit on the Philippines campaign. This exhibit will open Tuesday, May 3 and will be on display at the museum until Saturday, June 4.

The museum is open every Tuesday through Saturday from 11 am to 5 pm.

There is no charge for admission, but donations are gladly accepted.
TUESDAY, JUNE 21, 2022 4-7pm ET
Divin' into Summer Business After Hours

**4-7pm EST; FREE FOOD, FREE DRINK & FREE LIVE MUSIC** In conjunction with the Gulf county chamber, please join a panel of real estate industry experts and other business leaders on Tuesday June 21st , 4-7pm EST for a dive into summer fun Business After Hours at the Haughty Heron. Defender Title, Lindsey Maxell, Movement Mortgage and Larry Thompson, ALT Home Inspections are sponsoring this event
