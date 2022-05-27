Getting Out in Gulf County

John C. Gainous VFW Post 10069 will hold the Memorial Day Memorial Service for our fallen Brothers and Sisters at The Honor Walk in Veterans Memorial Park on Monday May 30, 2022, at 1100 hours Eastern Daylight Time.
It is a true honor to show our respect and gratitude to those who have served and made many great sacrifices for our country, freedom, and our way of life.
Please plan to attend.
There will be hot dogs and hamburgers served at the post home in Highland View starting at 1300 hours EDT.
The Post will not open till 1200 hours EDT to allow all our members to attend the service and show reverence and respect to those who have sacrificed for all of us.
