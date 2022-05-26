The
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is urging all drivers to buckle up or you
could be looking at a ticket.
Florida law requires all drivers and occupants in the front seat
of a vehicle to fasten their safety belts.
Occupants under the age of 18, regardless of where they sit in a
vehicle, also must buckle up.
If you are caught
driving while not wearing a seat belt in Franklin County, the ticket is $114.
A child not properly
secured in a car seat/booster will cost you $164 and three points on your
license.
