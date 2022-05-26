Thursday, May 26, 2022

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is urging all drivers to buckle up or you could be looking at a ticket

Florida law requires all drivers and occupants in the front seat of a vehicle to fasten their safety belts.

Occupants under the age of 18, regardless of where they sit in a vehicle, also must buckle up.

 

If you are caught driving while not wearing a seat belt in Franklin County, the ticket is $114.

 

A child not properly secured in a car seat/booster will cost you $164 and three points on your license. 




