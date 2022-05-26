Thursday, May 26, 2022

You're Invited to our Independence Eve Fireworks Celebration!

Image
Image

July 3rd, 2022

6 - 10 p.m.

Join us for our Independence Eve Fireworks Celebration at Riverfront Park in downtown Apalachicola on July 3rd! We’re proud to host the most patriotic celebration around, featuring performances of God Bless America and the National Anthem as well as a veterans' tribute speaker. This fantastic event culminates in an absolutely stunning fireworks display over the Apalachicola River!

Reserved Seating

 

Enjoy the best fireworks show on the Forgotten Coast from your own private table on the docks when you become a sponsor! Pay online and select the table of your choice ($600 - $1,200). Perfect for businesses and families. Thanks to our generous sponsors, this beloved summer event is free to the public.

 
 

Spectacular Fireworks!

Just after sunset, fireworks are launched from a barge on the Apalachicola River, creating the most impressive waterfront fireworks show anywhere on the Forgotten Coast!

Awesome Food Trucks!

Bring your appetite and enjoy the delicious options in the food truck food court! The food court will be located on Avenue E. Visit our website for vendor updates.

Family Friendly & Free Admission!

Lawn chairs, blankets, and picnics are welcome. The local community gathers with tourists from across the region to celebrate our Independence -- a day early! 

 
 
 
 

Free Live Music!

Put on your dancin' shoes! The Apalachicola Blues Authority featuring Bernard Simmons performs upbeat covers of James Brown, the Temptations, and more. The concert is free!

A Patriotic Celebration

We’re proud to host the most patriotic celebration around, featuring performances of God Bless America and the National Anthem and a veteran’s tribute speaker. Details coming soon!

Join the Red, White, & Blue Parade!

Provided by Franklin’s Promise Coalition and the Crew of the Conservation Corps of the Forgotten Coast. Grab your bicycles, wagons, golf carts, or sneakers, and join your friends! Learn more...

 
 

Apalachicola Main Street’s mission is to enhance the downtown district of Apalachicola with sound economic development that promotes a sustainable future while preserving the district’s historical significance and commitment to quality of life in our community. In 2020, we committed to actively promoting the district’s diverse historical and cultural heritage.

 

Apalachicola Main Street is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

 

We are a state and nationally accredited Main Street program.

Contact Us:

 

844-272-2523

 

info@downtownapalachicola.com




