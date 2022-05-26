You're Invited to our Independence Eve Fireworks Celebration!

|
|
Just after sunset, fireworks are launched from a barge on the Apalachicola River, creating the most impressive waterfront fireworks show anywhere on the Forgotten Coast!
Bring your appetite and enjoy the delicious options in the food truck food court! The food court will be located on Avenue E. Visit our website for vendor updates.
Family Friendly & Free Admission!
Lawn chairs, blankets, and picnics are welcome. The local community gathers with tourists from across the region to celebrate our Independence -- a day early!
|
|
|
|
Put on your dancin' shoes! The Apalachicola Blues Authority featuring Bernard Simmons performs upbeat covers of James Brown, the Temptations, and more. The concert is free!
We’re proud to host the most patriotic celebration around, featuring performances of God Bless America and the National Anthem and a veteran’s tribute speaker. Details coming soon!
Join the Red, White, & Blue Parade!
Provided by Franklin’s Promise Coalition and the Crew of the Conservation Corps of the Forgotten Coast. Grab your bicycles, wagons, golf carts, or sneakers, and join your friends! Learn more...
|
|
No comments:
Post a Comment