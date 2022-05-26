The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation
Commission's scallop sitter program begins in June and there is still some time
to sign up if you want to take part.
The
Scallop Sitter program is part of a 10-year effort to restore bay scallops in
Florida’s Panhandle by allowing volunteers to monitor and maintain wild and
hatchery-raised scallops which grow in cages in the bays in Gulf, Franklin and
Bay counties.
The
cages protect scallops from predation and increase the number of offspring
produced, increasing the population size over time.
Volunteers
can help by volunteering to become a ‘scallop-sitter’ and maintain your own
cage with scallops.
Cages
can be placed either on your own private dock or in the bay using a boat or
kayak.
FWC
will provide cages, scallops, and training.
To
take part you need to have access to the Bays either through a private dock,
boat or kayak.
You
have to be able to clean scallop shells once a month and you have to attend or
watch FWC’s Scallop Restoration Workshop on-line.
Franklin
County's workshop will be held on June the 2nd and Gulf County's will be held
on June the 9th.
You can register on-line at
Franklin
County https://bit.ly/franklinscallopsitter22
Gulf
County https://bit.ly/gulfscallopsitter22
