If you would like some free
COVID-19 tests to take home, Weems Memorial Hospital will be giving way free
at-home tests on Friday.
The giveaway will happen at the Weems Medical center West
clinic at 137 12th street in Apalachicola, right next to the
hospital.
There is no need for an appointment, just come by the clinic
Friday afternoon between 130 and 4 PM and you can pick up a few of the tests to
take home with you.
If you have any questions, you can call the clinic at
850-653-1525.
