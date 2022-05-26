Thursday, May 26, 2022

If you would like some free COVID-19 tests to take home, Weems Memorial Hospital will be giving way free at-home tests on Friday.

 

The giveaway will happen at the Weems Medical center West clinic at 137 12th street in Apalachicola, right next to the hospital.

 

There is no need for an appointment, just come by the clinic Friday afternoon between 130 and 4 PM and you can pick up a few of the tests to take home with you.

 

If you have any questions, you can call the clinic at 850-653-1525.




