Summer celebrations planned for Florida's Forgotten Coast this month

SGI State Park Beach Ranked #4th Best Beach for 2022
For the second time in as many years, the St. George Island’s Dr. Julian G. Bruce State Park has been voted one of the Top 10 Beaches in the U.S., according to the Dr. Stephen Leatherman (Dr. Beach) annual ranking of beaches in the U.S. The St. George Island Beach scored the Number 4 spot for 2022, the same ranking bestowed it in 2021. This is the eighth year that the nine-mile beach park located at the east end of St. George Island, has made Dr. Beach’s list. “This long barrier island, far from urban areas, is a favorite destination for beachgoers, anglers and bird watchers as nature abounds. Besides swimming in the crystal-clear water, I enjoy beachcombing and shelling. While St. George Island suffered a big hit in 2018 by Hurricane Michael, the area has substantially recovered, especially the sugary fine, white sand beach. There is much to explore on this serene 2,023-acre park.,” according to the Dr. Beach website dr.beach.org.
The St. George Island State Park Beach is one of a string of many beaches in Franklin County. Total, Franklin County features more than 250 miles of beach. To learn more about each of the county’s beaches and amenities, click here.
Turtles and Tourists Share The Forgotten Coast Beaches
What do sea turtles and summer visitors to Franklin County have in common? They both migrate to the beach each summer!
Beginning in May, female sea turtles worldwide began an annual migration to beaches across the globe to lay their fragile eggs at night near the dune lines. In Franklin County, the Loggerhead sea turtle is the primary species to nest along local area beaches. A threatened species, the Loggerhead turtle often swims hundreds of miles foraging for food before it migrates to the shoreline to nest before lumbering back down to the water’s edge to begin another year’s journey. The turtles will lay their eggs from May – August, with hopefully 50-120 baby turtles hatching after 45-60 days in July through October, usually at night. One female may nest several times in a season.
Early summer heralds the season when local volunteer turtlers begin walking the beach in order to find, mark and protect turtle nests. When homeowners and visitors are educated about measures they can help nesting sea turtles such as turning off lights, clearing the beach of gear and filling holes.
Interested in learning more? Beginning this month on June 7, staff at the Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve in Eastpoint will host local “Turtle Talks” each Tuesday from 2-3 pm. These weekly talks help visitors learn all about our nesting sea turtles. The talks are free and registration is not required; however seating is limited. Click here to learn more. Visitors interested in learning about sea turtle nesting can visit the St. George Island Visitor’s Center (at the St. George Island Lighthouse Park) to pick up turtle information. Click here to learn more about our turtles and how you can help protect them.
Please note that Franklin County has a Leave No Trace Ordinance that requires chairs, umbrellas and equipment to be removed nightly from the public beaches in order to help mama turtles more easily navigate the beaches to nest and allow hatchlings a clear path back to the water from their nests in the dunes. And, if you dig a hole on the beach during the day, fill it in!
Fish Free In June!
You can fish free in Florida's state saltwater areas June 4-5. The State’s free fishing days in June for freshwater areas is June 11-12. License-free fishing days provide an excellent opportunity for those who don't yet have a fishing license to experience fishing, take youth fishing, or for avid anglers to introduce a friend to fishing without having to purchase a license. On these days, the fishing license requirement is waived for all recreational anglers, including both residents and non-residents. All other rules such as seasons, bag and size limits apply.
Need a guided tour? Charter captains are booking trips now!
For a list of Franklin County's fishing charter guides, click here.
Lighthouse Full Moon Climbs June 14
Both historic lighthouses in the county will host full moon climbs on Tuesday, June 14. The Crooked River Lighthouse will host a Full Moon Lighthouse Climb on Tuesday June 14 from 8-10 pm. Visitors can enjoy this opportunity to see St. George Sound and Carrabelle Beach under the evening sky. Guests can also enjoy the fire pit (weather permitting). Plus for the June and July Full Moon events, there will be live music provided by Kevin Andrew and the Rockulla Performers, a variety of young talent. Bring a chair and enjoy the evening. The museum and gift shop will be open for browsing and shopping. Details. The Cape St. George Lighthouse on St. George Island Sunset and Full Moon Climb will also be held on Tuesday, June 14 from 8:30 pm until 10:30 pm.
June Farmers and Artisans Markets
Apalachicola
The Apalachicola Farmers' Market will host its June events on Saturday June 11 and June 25 from 9 am to 1pm at the Mill Pond at Scipio Creek. Can't wait till the weekend? The Apalachicola Growers Market features fresh vegetables, micro greens, coffee, gourmet goodies and more. Held most Wednesdays from 9am to noon at 56 Commerce Street in Apalachicola.
Carrabelle
The Crooked River Lighthouse is hosting a Country Farmer's Market Saturday, June 4 and again on June 18 from 9 am-1 pm at the foot of the lighthouse at 1975 Hwy 98 W, Carrabelle Beach. The Market will feature vendors from the community with locally made goods, fresh roasted coffee, veggies, plants, art, baked goods, photography, craft items, and unique maritime items in the Lighthouse Gift Shop.
Eastpoint
Eastpoint hosts its June outdoor Artisans Market on the first and third Saturdays of each month from 9am to 2pm. The market is located at 100 Highway 98. The June market dates are June 4 and June 18. Come discover local artisans, crafts and goodies.
Camp Gordon Johnston D-Day Exhibit June 7 through July 2
Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum in Carrabelle is presenting a special exhibit Commemorating D-Day. This exhibit will open Tuesday, June 7 and will be on display at the museum until Saturday, July 2. The museum is open every Tuesday through Saturday from 11 am to 5 pm. There is no charge for admission, but donations are gladly accepted.
This D-Day exhibit will include the personal papers and other items from the family of Capt. John E. Mellen, who commanded the 818th Amphibious Truck Company and was with them from their training at Camp Gordon Johnston through the end of the war and beyond. The 818th deployed to England to prepare for the invasion of Normandy and was attached to the 1st Engineer’s Special Brigade and landed on Utah Beach, June 6, 1944. Learn more here.
Getaway Winners Share The Love!
Reflections from the 2021 Fishing Adventure Winners Joe and Athena Spitaliere
"In the fall of 2021 I was lucky enough to win the Florida Forgotten Coast 2021 Fishing Adventure Getaway! As an avid saltwater fisherman that lives 225 miles from the coast (Charlotte, NC), I was thrilled to win and bring my wife of 31 years. We decided to go in April of 2022 as the fishing would be good and I would be celebrating my 59th birthday. We left Easter Sunday morning after adding one night additional stay to the scheduled 2 night stay which was included. Also included was 2 free dinners at area restaurants, 2 free lighthouse tours and a 1/2 day fishing charter! We checked into our beautiful, cozy, teal colored cottage located directly on Apalachicola bay. Afterwards, we headed to the historic Gibson Hotel in downtown Apalachicola and ate at The Franklin restaurant for Easter dinner and were not disappointed! Monday morning we enjoyed coffee on our bay-front porch before heading out for a great tour of the St. George lighthouse, enjoying lunch and doing some surf fishing on St. George beach. Dinner was paid for with a very generous gift certificate to the Family Coastal restaurant where we enjoyed amazing oyster stew, fried shrimp and clams and grilled crab claws. On Tuesday we went out early with Captain Skip Shiver for a 1/2 day fishing charter in Apalachicola bay. We caught plenty of whiting and croaker and had a great time. After lunch, we headed out to the St. George Island State Park. Don't miss this! The white sand on the tall pristine dunes resembled snow capped mountains. We enjoyed this quieter beach and I even caught a 3 foot shark!
On our final day, we headed back to The Franklin for our final breakfast before heading home. What a great time we had! My tip? Don't forget Florida's Forgotten Coast!"
