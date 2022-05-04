Wednesday, May 4, 2022

Gulf Chamber Membership Spotlight

#shoplocal #shopgulfcountyfl
📣 𝗠𝗘𝗠𝗕𝗘𝗥 𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗧𝗟𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗧 📣

Visit Wewa Outdoors & Pawn LLC for all your Guns, Ammo, Feed, Seed, Fertilizer, Fishing Tackle, and so much more! Stop by soon to check their inventory!
 
Wewa Outdoors & Pawn LLC
📍 1207 S Highway 71 Wewahitchka, FL
☎  (850) 639-3202

📣 𝗠𝗘𝗠𝗕𝗘𝗥 𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗧𝗟𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗧 📣

If you are looking for a family-friendly way to experience St. Joseph’s Bay look no further than AquaBear Adventures!

Their 45-foot sightseer catamaran is wide and stable for a comfortable ride with full shade and a restroom on board. They offer trips to the tip of Cape San Blas, sunset cruises, private parties and snorkeling in the shallow, clear waters of St. Joseph Bay. Snorkel the clear, shallow waters of St. Joe Bay, discover remote beaches on St. Joseph’s Peninsula, cruise to Historic Apalachicola, or experience one-of-a-kind sunsets listening to beach tunes.

AquaBear Adventures
📍 Jetty Park Dr., Port Saint Joe, FL 32456
☎  (850) 227-8200

📣𝗠𝗘𝗠𝗕𝗘𝗥 𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗧𝗟𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗧 📣

BAYSOLUTIONS is a full-service consulting firm specializing in government relations, public affairs, grassroots mobilization services, corporate, staff, and employee training, and executive retreat seminars.
They believe each of their clients is entitled to personalized attention and are committed to delivering the best service to their clients with the highest level of integrity and quality at a reasonable fee.

BAYSOLUTIONS
📍 2101 Northside Drive, Suite 303, Panama City, FL 32405
☎ (850) 763-4332
CHAMBER EVENTS 2022

 
Wheels on Williams
Third Thursday
April – May - June – July
 
Scallop Festival
September 3-4, 2022
 
PortOberfest
September 24, 2022
 
Forgotten Music Festival
(Sponsored by The Gulf County Chamber of Commerce)
October 8-9, 2022
 
Shop Gulf Saturday
November 26, 2022

Please Contact joe@gulfchamber.org
for sponsorship opportunities.
EVENT SPONSORSHIP
 
·        Contact us to customize your advertising and sponsorship opportunities today.
﻿
𝗢𝘂𝗿 𝗠𝗶𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗶𝘀 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗕𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀

﻿Become a member of the
Gulf County Chamber
TODAY!
Membership Link
for a complete Business Directory list.

#shoplocal #shopgulfcountyfl
Joe Whitmer
Executive Director
 
Gulf County Chamber of Commerce
321B Reid Ave
Port St Joe, FL
850-227-1223 Office
Gulf County Chamber of Commerce | 308 Reid AvePort St Joe, FL 32456



http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment