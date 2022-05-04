Gulf Chamber Membership Spotlight

𝗠𝗘𝗠𝗕𝗘𝗥 𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗧𝗟𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗧
If you are looking for a family-friendly way to experience St. Joseph’s Bay look no further than AquaBear Adventures!
Their 45-foot sightseer catamaran is wide and stable for a comfortable ride with full shade and a restroom on board. They offer trips to the tip of Cape San Blas, sunset cruises, private parties and snorkeling in the shallow, clear waters of St. Joseph Bay. Snorkel the clear, shallow waters of St. Joe Bay, discover remote beaches on St. Joseph’s Peninsula, cruise to Historic Apalachicola, or experience one-of-a-kind sunsets listening to beach tunes.
AquaBear Adventures
Jetty Park Dr., Port Saint Joe, FL 32456
️
(850) 227-8200
No comments:
Post a Comment