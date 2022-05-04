The Friends of St. Joseph State Park in Gulf County was awarded a $5,000 grant this week to buy a volunteer golf cart.
The money was awarded by the Florida State Parks Foundation which awards small grants to state parks each year.
The volunteer golf cart will be used by volunteers at the state park who maintain the campground and cabins.
This will help replace equipment used by volunteers that was destroyed in Hurricane Michael in 2018.
In total, the foundation gave $25,000 to 5 groups that support their local state parks.
