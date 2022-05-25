Gulf Chamber Membership Spotlight

MEMBER SPOTLIGHT
Maintaining your hairs' integrity and keeping your hair healthy is @studiom850's top priority.
Studio M is specialized in cutting, trimming, coloring, and styling your hair.
They use Schwarzkopf color, Schwarzkopf Blondme lightener and toners, Redken Shades EQ along with Formula 18 additive in all their color services, as well as Enjoy Hair Care and Holistic products, Formula 18 products, and Schwarzkopf Blondme products.
𝗦𝘁𝘂𝗱𝗶𝗼 𝗠
760 W Highway 98 Port Saint Joe, FL
(850) 227-6789
