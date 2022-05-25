Wednesday, May 25, 2022

Gulf Chamber Membership Spotlight

✨ MEMBER SPOTLIGHT ✨

Maintaining your hairs' integrity and keeping your hair healthy is @studiom850's top priority.

Studio M is specialized in cutting, trimming, coloring, and styling your hair.

They use Schwarzkopf color, Schwarzkopf Blondme lightener and toners, Redken Shades EQ along with Formula 18 additive in all their color services, as well as Enjoy Hair Care and Holistic products, Formula 18 products, and Schwarzkopf Blondme products.

𝗦𝘁𝘂𝗱𝗶𝗼 𝗠
📍 760 W Highway 98 Port Saint Joe, FL
☎️ (850) 227-6789

Located on beautiful Cape San Blas, Florida, the Cape Trading Post offers you a full line of groceries, fresh meats, produce, deli sandwiches, souvenirs, beer, wine, a fully stocked liquor store, hardware, camping supplies and so much more! They have just about anything you may need to make your visit enjoyable.

Stop by for breakfast, lunch, and even dinner! Enjoy your vacation, leave the cooking to them!
 
Cape Trading Post
📍 4975 Cape San Blas Rd, Port St Joe, FL
☎ (850) 229-8775
9:00 pm CT
Joe's Custom Lawn is a family owned and operated business located in the heart of Florida's Forgotten Coast. They pride themselves in providing quality lawn care and landscape service to both residential and commercial properties along the coast.

With over 30 years of combined experience, they are proud to offer a variety of services, so that you can trust them with every aspect of your landscaping needs.

Joe's Custom Lawn
☎️ (850) 227-5461

CHAMBER EVENTS 2022

 
Wheels on Williams
Third Thursday
May - June – July
 
Scallop Festival
September 3-4, 2022
 
PortOberfest
September 24, 2022
 
Forgotten Music Festival
(Sponsored by The Gulf County Chamber of Commerce)
October 8-9, 2022
 
Shop Gulf Saturday
November 26, 2022

Please Contact joe@gulfchamber.org
for sponsorship opportunities.
Joe Whitmer
Executive Director
 
Gulf County Chamber of Commerce
321B Reid Ave
Port St Joe, FL
850-227-1223 Office
Gulf County Chamber of Commerce | 308 Reid AvePort St Joe, FL 32456


at

