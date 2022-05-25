Florida’s sales tax holiday for
hurricane supplies will start on May the 28th, which is this Saturday, so
remember to stock up on the necessities.
The 2022 sales tax holiday ends
on Friday, June the 10th.
Over the 14 days you won’t have
to pay the state’s six-percent sales tax on a number of items that are vital
during disasters including most pet food.
Tax free items also include
flashlights, radios and tarps.
You can buy first aid kits, gas
or diesel fuel tanks, and ice chests as well as smoke detectors and fire
extinguishers.
You will also be able to
purchase ground anchor systems or tie-down kits selling for $100 or less and
nonelectric food storage coolers selling for $60 or less.
You can even buy portable
generators up to 1000 dollars and of course batteries.
If you are unsure about what you
might need should a major storm hit our area this year, you can go to the Franklin
County emergency Management website to see what is needed for a well-stocked
hurricane survival kit.
