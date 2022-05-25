Wednesday, May 25, 2022

Florida’s sales tax holiday for hurricane supplies will start on May the 28th, which is this Saturday, so remember to stock up on the necessities

The 2022 sales tax holiday ends on Friday, June the 10th.

 

Over the 14 days you won’t have to pay the state’s six-percent sales tax on a number of items that are vital during disasters including most pet food.

 

Tax free items also include flashlights, radios and tarps.

 

You can buy first aid kits, gas or diesel fuel tanks, and ice chests as well as smoke detectors and fire extinguishers.

 

You will also be able to purchase ground anchor systems or tie-down kits selling for $100 or less and nonelectric food storage coolers selling for $60 or less.

 

You can even buy portable generators up to 1000 dollars and of course batteries.

 

If you are unsure about what you might need should a major storm hit our area this year, you can go to the Franklin County emergency Management website to see what is needed for a well-stocked hurricane survival kit.

 




