Dr. Beach has once again verified what
most of us have known for years, that St. George Island has some of the best
beaches in the country.
The
beach at the St. George Island state park was ranked the 4th best beach in the
US in the 2022 Top 10 Beaches ranking produced by coastal expert Dr. Stephen
Leatherman.
This
is the 2nd year in a row St. George Island has been ranked number
four in the country.
The
island also made the top 10 list once in the 1990’s and again every year from
2011-2015.
This
year’s top beach is Ocracoke Beach on the Outer Banks of North Carolina.
That
is followed by Caladesi Island State Park in Florida and Coopers Beach in New
York.
St. George Island State Park came next and the top ten is rounded out by Duke Kahanamoku Beach in Hawaii, Lighthouse Beach in North Carolina, Coronado Beach in California, Wailea Beach in Hawaii, Beachwater Park in South Carolina and Coast Guard Beach in Massachusetts
“Dr.
Beach,” uses fifty criteria to evaluate the beaches, including water and sand
quality, as well as the number of facilities nearby and environmental
management.
And
don’t forget our other world-class beach while you are out and about this
Summer – the beach at St. Joseph Peninsula State Park in Gulf County was ranked
the top beach in the nation in 2002.
https://www.drbeach.org/
No comments:
Post a Comment