Wednesday, May 25, 2022

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will hold a public meeting on Thursday in Quincy to share results of a research project on striped bass on the lower Ochlockonee River

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will hold a public meeting on Thursday in Quincy to share results of a research project on striped bass on the lower Ochlockonee River and discuss potential solutions.

Lake Talquin and the lower Ochlockonee River provide are popular fishing locations for striped bass and serve as an important broodfish repository for ongoing efforts to conserve Gulf striped bass throughout their native range.

Recent studies investigating angler exploitation, age structure and habitat availability for striped bass in this system indicate that management actions should be taken to conserve the population.

FWC staff are holding an in-person meeting to discuss the findings of recent research projects and possible solutions based on the findings.

The in-person meeting will be held on Thursday evening at 7 p.m. at the Joe Budd Wildlife Field Office at 5300 High Bridge Road in Quincy.



http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment