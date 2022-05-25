The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will hold
a public meeting on Thursday in Quincy to share results of a research project
on striped bass on the lower Ochlockonee River and discuss potential solutions.
Lake
Talquin and the lower Ochlockonee River provide are popular fishing locations for
striped bass and serve as an important broodfish repository for ongoing efforts
to conserve Gulf striped bass throughout their native range.
Recent studies investigating angler exploitation, age structure
and habitat availability for striped bass in this system indicate that
management actions should be taken to conserve the population.
FWC
staff are holding an in-person meeting to discuss the findings of recent
research projects and possible solutions based on the findings.
The
in-person meeting will be held on Thursday evening at 7 p.m. at the Joe Budd Wildlife
Field Office at 5300 High Bridge Road in Quincy.
No comments:
Post a Comment