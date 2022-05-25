Wednesday, May 25, 2022

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is providing hundreds of thousands of dollars in grants to the City of Port St. Joe to help advance environmental justice, spur economic revitalization, and create jobs by addressing contaminated, polluted, or hazardous brownfield properties in the Port St. Joe community. 

The money will be focused on North Port St. Joe which was once a landfill before becoming a residential community.

Residents there have been trying for years to draw attention to the damage their homes face as the land sinks.

The city was awarded three grants totaling 850 thousand dollars, including a problem-solving grant, a job training grant and an assessment grant.

Brownfield projects can range from cleaning up buildings with asbestos or lead contamination, to assessing and cleaning up abandoned properties that once managed dangerous chemicals.

Port St. Joe Mayor Rex Buzzett said “We are happy that our city got money that could have gone to many other cities - That’s a huge improvement for our city and area and what its going to mean for our future.”



