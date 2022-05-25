The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is providing hundreds
of thousands of dollars in grants to the City of Port St. Joe to
help advance environmental justice, spur economic revitalization, and
create jobs by addressing contaminated, polluted, or hazardous brownfield
properties in the Port St. Joe community.
The money will be
focused on North Port St. Joe which was once a landfill before becoming a
residential community.
Residents there have been trying for years to draw
attention to the damage their homes face as the land sinks.
The
city was awarded three grants totaling 850 thousand dollars, including a problem-solving
grant, a job training grant and an assessment grant.
Brownfield
projects can range from cleaning up buildings with asbestos or lead
contamination, to assessing and cleaning up abandoned properties that once
managed dangerous chemicals.
Port
St. Joe Mayor Rex Buzzett said “We are happy that our city got money that could
have gone to many other cities - That’s a huge improvement for our city and
area and what its going to mean for our future.”
