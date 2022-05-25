Forecasters
at NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center are predicting above-average hurricane
activity this year — which would make it the seventh consecutive above-average
hurricane season.
NOAA’s outlook for the 2022 Atlantic hurricane
season predicts a 65% chance of an above-normal season, a 25% chance of a
near-normal season and a 10% chance of a below-normal season.
For the 2022 hurricane season, NOAA is forecasting a
likely range of 14 to 21 named storms, of which 6 to 10 could become hurricanes
with winds of 74 mph or higher, including 3 to 6 major hurricanes with winds of
111 mph or higher.
The increased activity anticipated
this hurricane season is attributed to several climate factors, including the
ongoing La Niña that is likely to persist throughout the
hurricane season, warmer-than-average sea surface temperatures in the Atlantic
Ocean and Caribbean Sea, weaker tropical Atlantic trade winds and an enhanced
west African monsoon.
An enhanced west African monsoon
supports stronger African Easterly Waves, which seed many of the strongest and longest-lived
hurricanes during most seasons.
