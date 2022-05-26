Thursday, May 26, 2022

Music in Gulf County

Thursday – Open 5-10. Janelle Frost 7-10.
Janelle Frost is a published singer/songwriter, bassist, rhythm, lead, keyboards, harmony, and lead vocalist. A Rock n Roll Blues sensation, Janelle is one of the Southeast’s most prolific and sought-after artists.

Friday – Open 5-11. Bubba Hall 7-10. Singer/Songwriter from Montgomery.

Saturday – Open 5-11.
D & J Food Trailer will be on site with BBQ.
Check their schedule at www.facebook.com/D-and-Js-BBQ

Coming up:
Tuesday May 31 – Open Mic/Karaoke/Jam Session
Wednesday Jun 1 – Ethan Torsak
Thursday Jun 2 – Sticky Tim
Friday Jun 3 – Hunter Wall
Saturday Jun 4 – Jack & Gin
THIS WEEK AT TAPROOT (all times shown are Eastern Time)

5/26, Thursday - open noon to 10pm, Jay Gurley, 6pm to 9pm

5/27, Friday - open noon to midnightChris Godber w/Antonio Reeves, 8pm to 11pm

5/28, Saturday - open noon to midnightJack and Gin, 8pm to 11pm

5/29, Sunday - open noon to 8pm, Brett Stafford Smith, 4pm to close
Coming up:
Tuesday - Open Mic Night from 7-9
Wednesday - Trivia at 8pm
Thursday - Dart Tournament at 7pm
Look what’s NEW at The Mill 

Fully stocked with Cigar Aficionados
Top 10 and many other favorites including:
Cohiba
Perdomo
Macanudo
Oliva
Ashton
Romeo y Julieta
Don Rafael




﻿Joe Whitmer
Executive Director
 
Gulf County Chamber of Commerce
321B Reid Ave
Port St Joe, FL
850-227-1223 Office



http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment