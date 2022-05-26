FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Marnie is a 7-8 month old German Shepherd mix pup. She is a happy and energetic pup who will do best with a family who has a home with plenty of space for her to play. This little girl weighs 30 lbs so won't be a real big dog when full grown. What a cutie!
We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.
Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment