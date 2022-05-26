NOAA Fisheries FishNews – May 26, 2022

Thursday, May 26, 2022

Highlights

Six Endangered Marine Animals You Might Not Know

false killer whale

For Endangered Species Day, we want to bring awareness to some endangered marine species that you might not know about. In an ecosystem, each species plays an important role, whether it’s as small as a coral polyp or big as a whale. So when a single species is in danger of extinction, it can affect the entire ecosystem.

Alaska

Alaska Beluga Monitoring Program and Citizen Science

beluga monitoring

The Alaska Beluga Monitoring Program offers opportunities for volunteer citizen scientists to bolster monitoring efforts for the endangered Cook Inlet beluga whale population. The volunteers collect important data on beluga distribution and habitat use in nearshore waters of the inlet while building working relationships with professional scientists.

“A Species like Goldilocks”: Discovering the Temperature Limits of Pacific Cod with Ben Laurel

pacific cod

Living in a lakeside cabin in Minnesota as a kid, Ben Laurel became interested in fishing at a young age. He learned that some lakes were generally warmer and some were colder and, as a result, they held different species of fish. Now a NOAA Fisheries scientist, Ben explains how raising Pacific cod in a laboratory setting offers clues on how climate change is impacting this species.

West Coast

Identifying Aquaculture Opportunity Areas in Federal Waters of the Southern California Bight

aquaculture

Identifying Aquaculture Opportunity Areas is an opportunity for NOAA Fisheries to use science-based tools and strategies to help communities thoughtfully consider how and where to sustainably develop offshore aquaculture. We're seeking public comment to help shape what offshore aquaculture development could look like in Southern California.

Pacific Islands

Observing for the Long Haul

observing

Growing up in Samoa, Mario Esera would spend weekends fishing on reefs with his father. With minimal supplies—not much beyond a cooler of water and ice—they would pass the days catching their fill of fish. During these trips, Mario learned to identify a range of marine species. That’s a skill he relies upon today as a fisheries observer for longline vessels based in American Samoa and Hawaii.

Southeast

Surveying the Southeast: Diverse Ecosystems, Abundant Recreational Fishing, and Sharks

The ocean ecosystems of the southeastern United States are many and varied. They encompass parts of the Atlantic Ocean, the Caribbean Sea, and the Gulf of Mexico. Learn how the Southeast Fisheries Science Center supports them all.

surveying

New England/Mid-Atlantic

Muskegon Lake Nears Recovery After Years of Restoration

restoration

For decades, Michigan’s Muskegon Lake was considered one of the most degraded areas in the Great Lakes region. NOAA and the Great Lakes Commission have partnered since 2008 to restore habitat and improve water quality in the area. With much of this work nearly finished, Muskegon Lake could soon be removed from the list of Great Lakes Areas of Concern. This month, NOAA and other partners will celebrate a significant milestone where all management actions necessary to remove the AOC designation are now complete.

Upcoming Deadlines

USDA DEADLINES

July 20Applications due for Local Food for Schools Cooperative Agreement Program grants

July 21America the Beautiful Challenge proposals due

Upcoming Events

June 7–9Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council meeting in Riverhead, New York

June 8–14Pacific Fishery Management Council meeting in Vancouver, Washington

June 13–17South Atlantic Fishery Management Council meeting in Key West

June 21Equity and Environmental Justice Strategy Webinar (6pm EST)

June 21–24Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council meeting in Fort Myers, Florida

June 21–24: Western Pacific Fishery Management Council Meeting (virtual)

June 28–30New England Fishery Management Council meeting in Portland, Maine

June 30Equity and Environmental Justice Strategy Webinar (7pm EST)

July 19Equity and Environmental Justice Strategy Webinar (4pm EST)

Oct 23–27, 2023ICES PICES Science Conference

Federal Register Actions

