NOAA Fisheries FishNews – May 26, 2022

Upcoming Events
June 7–9: Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council meeting in Riverhead, New York
June 8–14: Pacific Fishery Management Council meeting in Vancouver, Washington
June 13–17: South Atlantic Fishery Management Council meeting in Key West
June 21: Equity and Environmental Justice Strategy Webinar (6pm EST)
June 21–24: Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council meeting in Fort Myers, Florida
June 21–24: Western Pacific Fishery Management Council Meeting (virtual)
June 28–30: New England Fishery Management Council meeting in Portland, Maine
June 30: Equity and Environmental Justice Strategy Webinar (7pm EST)
July 19: Equity and Environmental Justice Strategy Webinar (4pm EST)
Oct 23–27, 2023: ICES PICES Science Conference
View more events.
No comments:
Post a Comment