Gulf Specimen Hosts Author & Photographer Doug Alderson for a Lecture on Florida Rivers

Gulf Specimen is hosting a new lecture on Florida Rivers with Doug Alderson. Doug Alderson is a photographer and author of several books and resides locally in Tallahassee.
The lecture is on Saturday, May 21st from 1-3pm in our Anne Rudloe Marine Science Center.
His topic is as follows:
"Imagine gliding along a clear watercourse beneath a leafy canopy of maple, cypress, and gum. The current swirls eelgrass in undulating patterns as schools of silvery mullet shoot past. Ahead, a manatee’s snout breaks the surface in a loud whoosh, its gray body lumbering slowly along and showing little fear as you pass by. A red-shouldered hawk cries and soars over treetops while a black anhinga stretches long wings to dry while perched on a cypress knee. Florida’s rivers are steeped in natural and cultural history. They are avenues through time, and they are showcases for natural beauty, birds, and other wildlife. In this program, author Doug Alderson will show photos and share stories from his latest all-color book, Florida’s Rivers: A Celebration of Over 40 of the Sunshine State’s Dynamic Waterways, emphasizing why our rivers are to be enjoyed, protected, and restored."
The lecture will be followed by a guided tour of our aquarium. The event is free to the public!
