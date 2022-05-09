A program called “Return ’Em Right” is launching a program to offshore anglers throughout the Gulf of Mexico where fishermen can receive free release gear valued at $100 by simply reading a short online review of best practices.
Each year, more than 10 million federally managed reef fish are released, and at least one million of those will die after being released.
A main reason is due to barotrauma, a pressure-related injury fish experience when reeled up from depth.
Anglers may observe barotrauma when they release a fish, only to see it float away on the surface.
For every one percent of landed and released fish anglers save through learning and using best
release practices, over 100,000 reef fish could survive to grow, possibly spawn, and be caught again.
Return ’Em Right promotes best release practices, with an emphasis on proper use of descending devices, which research shows can improve long-term survival of reef fish by up to three times.
Gulf of Mexico reef fish anglers 18 years and older are now eligible to visit the Return ’Em Right website, review best release practices, and receive a package of release gear to use out on the water.
www.returnemright.org
