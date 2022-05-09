FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Langley is 7 months old and part of our barn cat program. We have been working with him for 2 months and although he is friendlier, he is still not social. He really doesn't like being handled and prefers to be left alone. He is available for adoption and his adoption fee has been reduced to only $25.00. If you have a barn, shed, or other area that needs pest control, he would be happy to take care of the problem!
We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.
Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.
No comments:
Post a Comment