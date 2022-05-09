St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the Week

Hi, I'm Macy! I am a 2 year old bully/mastiff mix. I was surrendered to SJBHS through no fault of my own. I am the sweetest girl you will ever meet! I LOVE toys and treats! I am not a fan of cats and have not been introduced to any dogs yet. I don't quite know my size so a home with children under 10 would not work for me. I am such a fun and playful pup! Come by the shelter to meet me!
You'll find the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port St. Joe
Call: 850-227-1103
info@sjbhumanesociety.org
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment