The City of Carrabelle has given final site plan approval for a new Dollar Store.
The Carrabelle City Commission voted 4 to 1 on Thursday to move forward with the nearly 11,000-square-foot Family Dollar/Dollar Tree store.
The store has faced a lot of opposition, mainly because of its location on a 2 acre site near the old Gulf State Bank building in the center of town.
Those opposing the development have argued that the store is not needed as there is already a dollar store in town, and the new building will be an eyesore in Carrabelle's downtown area.
There were also concerns raised about potential traffic issues.
The structure, however, was approved by the city's planning and zoning board last month and by the city commission last week.
The sole dissenting vote was from Commissioner Cal Allen.
