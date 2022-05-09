There is now a Temporary ban on outdoor fires in the Lanark-St James Fire Protection and Rescue Services District.
That temporary burn ban was approved by the Franklin County Commission last week in an effort to lower the chances of wildfires.
The action was taken after the board learned that the Lanark Village Fire Department is no longer responding to 911 calls within the fire district and passed the responsibility to the Carrabelle Fire Department.
Because the Carrabelle fire Department has farther to travel to respond to emergency fire calls, the board felt it would be safer to ban outdoor fires at this time.
The ban prohibits open fires, yard trash burning and the use of outdoor burning devices, though it does allow for the use of grills as long as they are properly monitored.
Violating the burn ban can be punished by a 500 dollar fine or up to 60 days in jail.
The ban will remain in effect until the commission votes to rescind it.
