A 44 year old Wewahitchka man was arrested last week and charged with Sexual Battery, False Imprisonment and Tampering with a Victim.
On May the 5th the Gulf County Sheriff's office arrested Deondray Fisher after receiving a report from Bay County of a possible kidnapping.
The Gulf County Sheriff's office was actively canvassing an area in Wewahitchka when a 911 call was received and the 911 operator was able to determine that the call was in the 400 block of Williamsburg Road.
When the deputy arrived, the victim and Fisher were located.
Through an investigation it was determined that Fisher originally contacted the victim in Bay County and ultimately drove her to a location in Wewahitchka, where he forced the victim to have sex.
Investigators were able to secure a search warrant to search the property where the offense occurred where officers collected several pieces of physical evidence that substantiated the victim’s statement.
Fisher is now incarcerated at the Gulf County Detention Facility.
