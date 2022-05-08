Wakulla County Board of County Commissioners Amend Parks and Facilities Fee Schedule

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla – On May 2, 2022, the Wakulla County Board of County Commissioners approved a Resolution adopting an amended and restated fee schedule for use of County parks, facilities, and recreational facilities. The Resolution made the following changes to the fee schedule:
- Removed the parking fees from Shell Point Beach and Mashes Sands Beach. Therefore, there is no longer a fee for parking at both beaches.
- Removed the Annual Park Pass. This pass was for an annual entry to beaches and boat ramps.
- Created an Annual and Discounted Boat Launch Permit. Fees for access to County maintained boat ramps are not new, this permit has now been separated from the now removed Annual Park Pass. Boat Launch Permit fees go directly into the Boating Fund and are utilized to construct, maintain, and repair boating facilities.
- Annual Boat Launch Permit:
- $40 per vehicle/trailer for year-round access to all County maintained boat ramps.
- Annual Discounted Boat Launch Permit:
- $25 per vehicle/trailer for year-round access to all County maintained boat ramps. Eligible groups are senior citizens (65 & older), active military, veterans, persons with disabilities, and commercial businesses.
- Created Shell Point Beach Concession Spaces. This will allow a concession/food truck to reserve spaces at designated areas for $25 per day. The County is in the process of dedicating two spaces for this use at Shell Point Beach.
- Amended Rock Landing Boat Slip User Fees. The monthly and annual user fees have been reduced and a daily fee has been added. Boat slip user fees go directly into the Boating Fund and are also utilized to construct, maintain, and repair boating facilities.
- Removed Office Rentals #1-6 at the Wakulla County Community Center. These spaces are no longer available for rent as they are now being utilized by staff.
For more information about reserving a boat slip at Rock Landing, obtaining an Annual Boat Launch Permit, or renting a facility, please contact Parks & Facility Management at (850) 745-7780. For a full list of the Parks, Facilities, and Recreational Facilities Fee Schedule, please visit the County website at www.mywakulla.com/departments/
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment