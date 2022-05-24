Tuesday, May 24, 2022

Local unemployment fell in April.

Local unemployment fell in April.

Franklin County unemployment was 2.1 percent last month – down from 2.6 percent in March.

That means 103 people were out of work out of a workforce of 4,840.

Franklin County's unemployment rate was below the statewide average of 2.4 percent.

Gulf County had the third lowest unemployment rate in the state at 1.9 percent – that was down from 2.3 percent in March.

104 people were out of work in gulf County in April.

Wakulla County unemployment was 2 percent last month.

Liberty County unemployment was down from 2.7 percent to 2.5 percent. 





http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment