Local unemployment fell in April.
Franklin County unemployment was 2.1 percent last month – down
from 2.6 percent in March.
That means 103 people were out of work out of a workforce of
4,840.
Franklin County's unemployment rate was below the statewide
average of 2.4 percent.
Gulf County had the third lowest unemployment rate in the state at
1.9 percent – that was down from 2.3 percent in March.
104 people were out of work in gulf County in April.
Wakulla County unemployment was 2 percent last month.
Liberty County unemployment was down from 2.7 percent to 2.5
percent.
