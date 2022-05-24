The Citizens of Gulf County
Recovery Team, a long-term disaster recovery agency supporting Gulf County, has
been awarded a two-hundred- and fifty-thousand-dollar grant from the
Evangelical Lutheran Church of America and the Florida- Bahamas Synod.
The grant will enable the Citizens of Gulf County in
collaboration with Gulf County to provide new homes for as many as nine
families.
One of these families will be receiving a new home to be
constructed in October of 2022 in cooperation with Square Foot Ministries.
The other families will leverage fifty thousand dollars in
purchase assistance made available through the Hurricane Housing Repair Program
to receive a two-bedroom mobile home unit to be installed on land they own.
The Citizens of Gulf County will cover the gap necessary to
fully fund the purchase and installation of the homes.
The Citizens of Gulf County Recovery Team organized shortly
after Hurricane Michael to help those in the community who have no other
financial means to recover from the disaster.
They have assisted over one hundred households and have
coordinated direct and indirect recovery funding in excess of six hundred
thousand dollars.
They plan to continue operations as long as funding is
available as there is still a critical need in the Gulf County community as
many who had no resources to repair damages after the storm are still living in
homes that are falling down around them.
No comments:
Post a Comment