Tuesday, May 24, 2022

The Citizens of Gulf County Recovery Team, a long-term disaster recovery agency supporting Gulf County, has been awarded a two-hundred- and fifty-thousand-dollar grant from the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America and the Florida- Bahamas Synod

The Citizens of Gulf County Recovery Team, a long-term disaster recovery agency supporting Gulf County, has been awarded a two-hundred- and fifty-thousand-dollar grant from the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America and the Florida- Bahamas Synod.

The grant will enable the Citizens of Gulf County in collaboration with Gulf County to provide new homes for as many as nine families.

One of these families will be receiving a new home to be constructed in October of 2022 in cooperation with Square Foot Ministries.

The other families will leverage fifty thousand dollars in purchase assistance made available through the Hurricane Housing Repair Program to receive a two-bedroom mobile home unit to be installed on land they own.

The Citizens of Gulf County will cover the gap necessary to fully fund the purchase and installation of the homes.

The Citizens of Gulf County Recovery Team organized shortly after Hurricane Michael to help those in the community who have no other financial means to recover from the disaster.

They have assisted over one hundred households and have coordinated direct and indirect recovery funding in excess of six hundred thousand dollars.

They plan to continue operations as long as funding is available as there is still a critical need in the Gulf County community as many who had no resources to repair damages after the storm are still living in homes that are falling down around them.




http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment