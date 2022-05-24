This
is an active time of year for Florida’s black bears.
During this time of year, the bears are
searching for a variety of berries and other seasonal foods that grow
throughout their range.
Over the past few days, a black bear has
been seen wandering through some Apalachicola neighborhoods – and they are
pretty common in Eastpoint, Carrabelle and Lanark Village.
The woods provide bears with all the
food they need, but as most locals know – bears will also eat food from dog
bowls, garbage cans and anything else that is easy pickings.
To minimize the chances of black bears
wandering into your yard the best thing to do is remove or secure anything that
might attract animals, such as garbage cans, pet food, birdseed, outdoor grills
and compost bins.
If a bear continues to come into an area
after all attractants have been removed then its time to call the FWC to trap
the bear.
You can do that by calling the FWC's
Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922.
Florida’s Black bears do not generally
pose a danger to people, but they are wild animals so if you do encounter a
black bear at close range, the FWC recommends following precautions:
Remain standing straight up; back up
slowly; speak in a calm, assertive voice; do not run or play dead; and leave
the bear a clear escape route.
