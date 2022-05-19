Oyster Radio
Great radio from the Apalachicola Bay in North Florida
Thursday, May 19, 2022
Music in Gulf County
THIS WEEK AT TAPROOT (all times shown are Eastern Time)
5/19, Thursday - open noon to 10pm,
Mike English Music
on Stage 6pm to 9pm
5/20, Friday - open noon to midnight,
Evan Barber
on Stage 8pm to 11pm
5/21, Saturday - open noon to midnight,
Sundowner Motel
on Stage from 7pm to 11pm
5/22, Sunday -
Mimosa Matinee
, noon to 7pm - Great way to enjoy a relaxing Sunday afternoon.
Tuesday -
Open Mic Night
from 7-9
Wednesday -
Trivia
at 8pm
Thursday -
Dart Tournament
at 7pm
Look what’s NEW at The Mill
Fully stocked with Cigar Aficionados
Top 10 and many other favorites including:
Cohiba
Perdomo
Macanudo
Oliva
Ashton
Romeo y Julieta
Don Rafael
Joe Whitmer
Executive Director
Gulf County Chamber of Commerce
321B Reid Ave
Port St Joe, FL
gulfchamber.org
850-227-1223 Office
Gulf County Chamber of Commerce
|
308 Reid Ave
,
Port St Joe, FL 32456
http://live.oysterradio.com/
at
2:18 PM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
No comments:
Post a Comment